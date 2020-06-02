Deliveroo Chooses EduMe's Workforce Success Platform to Deliver Global Remote Training Program

LONDON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliveroo and EduMe today announced an exclusive new global partnership that will drive the success of the food delivery giant with effective onboarding, training and continuous learning by using EduMe's platform. The initiative is being rolled out to Deliveroo's entire global network of riders. It will take advantage of EduMe's experience as the training provider of choice by other leading technology companies.

This will help facilitate effective onboarding at scale for new riders. Furthermore, an integration with hiring platform Fountain will be leveraged to present a seamless engagement and onboarding experience for new riders.

This move demonstrates the increasing desire from the on-demand sector to offer easy-to-use remote training opportunities when face-to-face is not scalable or simply an option, and self-employed riders expect access to knowledge when and where they need it.

Jacob Waern, Founder and CEO of EduMe said: "The success of modern ways of working is at the heart of what we do at EduMe and giving simple, effective, mobile-based tools that equip people with the information they require to be upskilled, motivated and engaged has never been a more critical consideration for successful companies. Deliveroo is a pioneer in the on-demand sector, and this fantastic new partnership will enable their growth through successful and motivated delivery riders."

Sophia Fellowes, Global Operational Excellence Manager at Deliveroo added: "We're delighted to be working with EduMe and taking advantage of their vast experience in remote learning for the on-demand sector. The integration capabilities, simplicity of design and focus on the success of our restaurant partners and riders makes this collaboration a huge win for everyone."

About EduMe

EduMe is a Workforce Success platform used by modern companies across 6 continents to train, inform and engage those who work with them. By having effective learning and relevant information in the palm of their hands these individuals working with companies like Airbnb, Deliveroo, Deloitte, Uber and Vodafone are empowered to perform at their best. EduMe is based in London, UK. Visit us at https://www.edume.com/ to learn more.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is one of the UK's leading tech unicorns and a British tech success story. It was founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 80,000 best-loved restaurants and takeaways, as well as 60,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London. Deliveroo operates in over 500 towns and cities across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

