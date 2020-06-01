NIH Awards CIO-SP3 SB Prime Contract to Suntiva

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntiva, a trusted advisor to leaders in achieving critical business transformation outcomes, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a prime contract during the on-ramp for CIO-SP3 Small Business. This IDIQ has 26 months remaining in the 10-year ordering period (2022), plus an additional 60 months to complete tasks orders and options (2027). CIO-SP3 SB enables federal agencies to obtain a broad range of mission critical IT services from Suntiva.

"Being recognized as a Best-In-Class provider of IT Services and Technology Solutions is exciting for Suntiva and adds a critical component to our IDIQ Portfolio," said Dr. Hany Malik, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This win represents the next step in the maturation of our proprietary transformation solutions and what we've been working toward over the last several years. As always, we are committed to providing high-quality and sustainable IT services and solutions to help our federal customers solve their most complex, mission-driven challenges."

NITAAC underwent a comprehensive review process prior to making CIO-SP3 SB awards to ensure contract holders like Suntiva meet the Best-In-Class IT solutions criteria. As a result, contracting officers and government buyers can have a high level of confidence in effectiveness, efficiency, and value. Suntiva was awarded the ability to bid on task orders under all ten task areas in the CIO-SP3 SB vehicle, including:

Task Area 1 — IT Services for Biomedical Research, Health Sciences, and Healthcare

Task Area 2 — Chief Information Officer (CIO) Support

Task Area 3 — Imaging

Task Area 4 — Outsourcing

Task Area 5 — IT Operations and Maintenance

Task Area 6 — Integration Services

Task Area 7 — Critical Infrastructure Protection and Information Assurance

Task Area 8 — Digital Government

Task Area 9 — Enterprise Resource Planning

Task Area 10 — Software Development

CIO-SP3 SB a has ceiling of $20 billion and offers flexible contract types and the ability to award in modular increments and incorporate performance-based features. CIO-SP3 SB allows for streamlined planning, acquisition, and deployment of large-scale IT program requirements while helping federal agencies meet a variety of socio-economic goals. For more information, visit https://suntiva.com/cio-sp3.

About Suntiva:

Suntiva is a business transformation company serving federal government agencies. We are committed to supporting government excellence with Digital, Workforce, and Business Process Transformation solutions and services designed to improve performance through people, processes, and technology in significant, measurable, and sustainable ways.

Our solutions and services are built using a multi-disciplinary lens, integrating deep and specific domain expertise with information technology, governance, organizational performance, human capital, and federal acquisition lifecycle knowledge. We incorporate change management and technology adoption practices throughout the project lifecycle to ensure successful outcomes for the mission and stakeholders.

Embodying great minds and great hearts, we apply our knowledge, experience, and passion to collectively help government leaders realize success through more efficient operations and better service delivery. Suntiva is an appraised CMMI Level 3, small disadvantaged business, founded in 2002, and headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nih-awards-cio-sp3-sb-prime-contract-to-suntiva-301068596.html

SOURCE Suntiva