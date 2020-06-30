Market Overview

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Declares Special Distribution

Globe Newswire  
June 30, 2020 5:05pm   Comments
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (OTC:BCRHF); (the "Company") has declared a special distribution of $0.74 per common share, which is payable on July 30, 2020 to holders of record as of July 15, 2020. The Company's fully converted book value per common share was $1.45 at March 31, 2020.  Shareholders should note that this is not a final distribution; future distributions will typically occur on a quarterly basis to the extent sufficient funds are available in a given quarter.  This partial distribution will be reflected as a reduction in the liquidation value to be reported as of June 30, 2020.

About the Company

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., is currently winding down its operations.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, previously offered collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market, leveraging underwriting expertise and infrastructure from established resources. Underwriting decisions, operations and other management services are provided to the Company by Blue Capital Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc.), a recognized global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and a leading property catastrophe and short tail reinsurer since 2001. Additional information can be found at www.bcapre.bm.

