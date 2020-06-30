Brampton Brick Limited Announces Election of Directors

BRAMPTON, Ontario, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brampton Brick Limited (the "Corporation") (TSX:BBL) is pleased to announce that all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 11, 2020 (the "Circular") for the annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held June 30, 2020 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.



Voting results by way of ballot for each of the individual directors are presented below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Christopher P. Bratty 23,466,052 99.01 % 234,732 0.99 % Jim V. De Gasperis 23,466,052 99.01 % 234,732 0.99 % P. David Grant, CPA, CA 23,465,744 99.01 % 235,040 0.99 % Howard C. Kerbel 23,464,352 99.00 % 236,432 1.00 % Jeffrey G. Kerbel 23,464,352 99.00 % 236,432 1.00 % Adam K. Peterson 23,668,852 99.87 % 31,932 0.13 % John M. Piecuch 23,465,744 99.01 % 235,040 0.99 % Peter R. Smith 23,466,052 99.01 % 234,732 0.99 % Kenneth M. Tanenbaum 23,466,052 99.01 % 234,732 0.99 %

The proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

