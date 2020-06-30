Market Overview

Brampton Brick Limited Announces Election of Directors

Globe Newswire  
June 30, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
BRAMPTON, Ontario, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brampton Brick Limited (the "Corporation") (TSX:BBL) is pleased to announce that all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 11, 2020 (the "Circular") for the annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held June 30, 2020 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Voting results by way of ballot for each of the individual directors are presented below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
  Number Percent Number Percent
Christopher P. Bratty 23,466,052 99.01 % 234,732 0.99 %
Jim V. De Gasperis 23,466,052 99.01 % 234,732 0.99 %
P. David Grant, CPA, CA 23,465,744 99.01 % 235,040 0.99 %
Howard C. Kerbel 23,464,352 99.00 % 236,432 1.00 %
Jeffrey G. Kerbel 23,464,352 99.00 % 236,432 1.00 %
Adam K. Peterson 23,668,852 99.87 % 31,932 0.13 %
John M. Piecuch 23,465,744 99.01 % 235,040 0.99 %
Peter R. Smith 23,466,052 99.01 % 234,732 0.99 %
Kenneth M. Tanenbaum 23,466,052 99.01 % 234,732 0.99 %

The proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Corporation

Brampton Brick Limited is Canada's second largest manufacturer of clay brick, serving markets in Ontario, Quebec and the Northeast and Midwestern United States from its brick manufacturing plants located in Brampton, Ontario and Farmersburg, Indiana. To complement the clay brick product line, the Company also manufactures a range of concrete masonry products, including concrete brick and block as well as stone veneer products. Concrete interlocking paving stones, retaining walls, garden walls and enviro products are manufactured in Markham, Hillsdale, Brockville, Cambridge and Brampton, Ontario, Boisbriand, Quebec and in Wixom, Michigan and sold to markets in Ontario, Quebec, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana under the Oaks™ trade name. The Company's products are used for residential construction and for industrial, commercial, and institutional building projects

For more information please contact:

Jeffrey G. Kerbel, President and Chief Executive Officer
OR
Trevor M. Sandler, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Brampton Brick Limited
Tel: 905-840-1011
Fax: 905-840-1535
e-mail: investor.relations@bramptonbrick.com

Primary Logo

