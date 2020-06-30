Enterprise Ventures Corporation Wins Subcontract to Help Modernize the U.S. Air Force Depots' Infrastructure

Johnstown, PA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has been awarded a competitively bid contract to provide technical expertise to aid in the modernization of the infrastructure of the United States Air Force depots. The total value of the award is expected to be $1.4 million.

Along with the prime contractor, Integral Consulting Services, Inc., EVC will build on its work for the Air Force Sustainment Center Logistics Directorate (AFSC/LG) and its predecessor functions in the Air Force Materiel Command.

"EVC will collect and analyze business performance data across all Air Logistics Centers to provide Air Force decision makers meaningful metrics on the enterprise," said Greg Jablunovsky, EVC Director, Professional Services. "EVC is very pleased to partner with Integral Consulting Services, which is tapping into EVC's ability to help small businesses win and perform federal professional services opportunities."

AFSC's mission is to sustain weapon system readiness by synchronizing a diverse set of Air Force capabilities, including the depot capability provided by the Air Force's three Air Logistic Complexes.

"This will continue EVC's long history of supporting Air Force depot management," said Dave Schario, EVC President. "We are honored to play such an important role in support of our nation's armed forces."

EVC has hired two new employees, both management analysts, to work on this contract, which was competitively solicited via the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS). The award, if all options are exercised, would run through March 27, 2025.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is a wholly owned affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC's mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by CTC and others to the industrial base and to deliver high-quality products and services to its clients. www.evc.ctc.com

