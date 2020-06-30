ClearCaptions® Welcomes Chief Financial Officer Robert Pennington

﻿

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearCaptions, a leading provider of innovative call captioning services for home and mobile users, today welcomes new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Robert Pennington. He will report directly to company CEO Robert Rae.



Pennington brings nearly 20 years of finance experience to his new role at ClearCaptions. Previously serving as CFO to Sacramento-based Greenleaf Power, Pennington managed all financial aspects of the renewable energy company since its inception including leadership roles in strategic direction, growth and acquisitions, contract negotiations, and stakeholder relationships. His efforts there grew and stabilized the company to annual revenues approaching $100 million.

ClearCaptions CEO Robert Rae weighs in on the value of Pennington: "ClearCaptions' goal is to provide connections between people, enabling independent living for individuals with hearing loss. As a fast-growing company, we're continually taking steps to keep up with the rising demand for our service. Robert has demonstrated an acumen for managing and supporting the financial needs of a dynamic growth company like ClearCaptions. He's a perfect fit to further drive our growth while assuring the stability that our customers expect from us."

"Absolutely," Pennington remarks. "This is the kind of company that lets me apply my skills and experiences while also making a significant impact on people's lives. I've spent the majority of my career at companies that work to improve the world and people's day-to-day experiences; working with ClearCaptions gives me opportunity to take that to a new level."

Pennington's previous assignments include financial management for Recycled Energy Development of Westmont, Illinois, and financial advisory for New York's CDG Group (acquired by FTI Consulting). Pennington has a BA with Distinction from the University of Virginia and an MBA with High Distinction from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

How ClearCaptions works

ClearCaptions enables the near real-time transcription of a spoken phone conversation into text captions. Through use of the service, a caller's words are converted into text for easy reading and reference. The service is available at no charge to the consumer, made possible by Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and is available for a variety of technology platforms including specially designed home telephones as well as a mobile app that now supports both iPhone® and iPad® devices.

"For the millions of people who have hearing loss that makes it difficult for them to use the phone, ClearCaptions helps them benefit from the same everyday communication that many of us take for granted," said Corrine Perritano, ClearCaptions Chief Operating Officer. "Making and receiving phone calls is a vital communication connection for all of us and, as such, we believe it should be a comfortable experience for everyone. We're driven to assist those who might struggle to hear what's being said during a call by giving them the ability to see the words callers say without having to guess at what they heard or having to ask callers to repeat themselves. With the displayed captions, we can provide assurance that users get the whole conversation. With the ClearCaptions service, we're able to change folks' lives in a very meaningful way."

About ClearCaptions – WordsMatter™

ClearCaptions is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certified telephone captioning provider that was fully established in 2011. ClearCaptions provides an innovative suite of captioning services through a variety of platforms including home phones and mobile devices. For more information about ClearCaptions, visit clearcaptions.com .

FEDERAL LAW PROHIBITS ANYONE BUT REGISTERED USERS WITH HEARING LOSS FROM USING INTERNET PROTOCOL (IP) CAPTIONED TELEPHONES WITH THE CAPTIONS TURNED ON. IP captioned telephone service may use a live operator. The operator generates captions of what the other party to the call says. These captions are then sent to your phone. There is a cost for each minute of captions generated, paid from a federally administered fund.

CONTACT:

Minh Le

(615) 327-7999