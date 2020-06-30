Fiber Optics Market to Reach USD 9.73 Billion by 2027; Advent of 5G Technology to Enable Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiber optics market size is expected to reach USD 9.73 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The combined efforts of companies towards innovating fiber networks to reduce optical distribution network (ODN) construction and operations and maintenance (O&M) costs will have a remarkable impact on the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Fiber Optics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Telecommunication, Smart Cities, Power Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Automation and Control, Renewable Energy, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 4.48 billion in 2019.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fiber-optics-market-102904







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fiber-optics-market-102904





Market Driver :

Emergence of IoT and Cloud Computing to Drive Market

Optical fiber is seen as an ideal solution for reliable, and secure connections among IoT devices. The emergence of IoT and cloud computing has led to higher bandwidth and better connectivity in workplaces and commercial office buildings, which in turn, will spur opportunities for the market. The rising implementation of fiber optic for monitoring of asset locations, temperature, and oil reserve levels in industries will further enhance the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising proclivity to improve data traction, security parameters, and product automation will promote the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the integration of cloud computing and fiber connectivity for constant streamline workflow will foster the growth of the market. Similarly, the adoption of cloud computing by many companies for customer relationship management (CRM) tools will simultaneously offer impetus to market. The rising cognizance of fiber optic including higher bandwidth speed capabilities, superior performance, and enhanced security will bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fiber-optics-market-102904





Regional Analysis :

Rising Demand for Higher Bandwidth to Aid Expansion in North America

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 1.66 billion in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising adoption of optical fiber in the telecom industry. China accounted for the highest demand for optical fiber cables. The emergence of 5G is expected to be a driving factor in augmenting the growth of the market in the region. The rising adoption of fiber optical systems in an electric power grid, pipelines, highways, railways, airports, data centers will enhance the market potential in the forthcoming years. North America is predicted to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising need for higher bandwidth in communication and data services. As per the study conducted by Fiber Broadband Association and RVA in 2018, fiber has been deployed in around 41 million homes in the U.S. and connects 18.6 million homes. Europe is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for fiber optics in the region.

Key Development :

November 2019: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan announced that they have plans to reinforce their telecommunication systems by constructing a fiber-optic cable line, that will link the two countries through the Caspian Sea.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Fiber Optics Market are:

Adtell Integration



Adtran, Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking

Broadcom, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommScope



Corning, Inc.

Finisar Corporation

Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd.

Furukawa Electric

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Hengtong

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



HUBER+SUHNER AG





Quick Buy – Fiber Optics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102904







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Force Analysis CoVID-19 Impact Analysis

Global Fiber Optics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Component (Value) Hardware

Fiber Optic Cables Fiber Optic Connectors Fiber Optic Adapters Attenuators Modules/Enclosures Others Software Services

Professional Testing Services By Application (Value) Telecommunication Smart Cities Power Utilities Aerospace and Defense Industrial Automation and Control Renewable Energy Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fiber-optics-market-102904







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



HVDC Cables Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Cable Type (Mass Impregnated, Extruded, Others), By Transmission Lines (Overhead Line, Underground Line, Submarine Line), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Cables & Accessories Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Voltage (Low, Medium, High), By Installation (Overhead Cables and Accessories, Underground Cables & Accessories), By End-User (Commercial & Residential, Transportation, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Mining & Metals, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Renewables, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hybrid Cables Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Cable Type (Fiber Optics Cables, Coaxial Cables, Copper Cables, Others), By Power Transmission Type (AC Power, DC Power), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By End-Use Industry (Telecommunication, Power Transmission, Oil & Gas, Railways, Medical, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Optical Sensors Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Intrinsic, Extrinsic), By Product (Fiber Optic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Photoelectric Sensors, Others (Infrared sensors, Proximity sensors, etc.)), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Utility, Telecommunication, Healthcare)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Optical Satellite Communication Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Transmitters, Receivers, Other), By Application (Telecommunication,Surveillance and Security, Earth Observation, Tracking and Monitoring, Research and Space Exploration, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026



Optical Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Anti-reflection coatings, High reflection coatings, Filter coatings, Transparent conductive coatings, Electrochromic coatings, Partial reflection coatings), By Technology (Vacuum deposition, E-beam evaporation, Sputtering process, Ion-assisted deposition, Others) By End-Use Industry (Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Electro-Optical Systems Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Systems (Imaging System and Non-Imaging System), By Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), By Sensor Technology (Staring Sensor and Scanning Sensor), By Imaging Technology (Multispectral and Hyperspectral), By wavelength (Ultraviolet, Near Infrared, Short Wavelength Infrared), By Platform (Airborne, Land, and Marine/Naval), By End User (Commercial and Military), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

