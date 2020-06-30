Kirkland Lake Gold Issues Statement on Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company was advised yesterday evening, June 29, 2020, of a positive COVID-19 test result for someone working at Royal Bank Plaza, the location of the Company's corporate office. The person testing positive is not an employee of the Company, but works in the building and has been onsite within the last week. As a result of the positive test, the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held today, June 30, 2020, in the Company's corporate office at 4:30 pm ET, will be held entirely through a conference call and webcast, with no "in person" attendance. Details of the conference call and webcast are provided below. Recognizing the important opportunity that an annual meeting provides shareholders to both hear from, and communicate with, management, a virtual question and answer period will be held as part of the conference call following the conclusion of the Meeting.



Annual General Meeting Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 4:30 pm ET

Conference ID: 9326504

Toll-free number: (833) 968-2183

International callers: (825) 312-2102

Webcast url: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2438198/D244AEC2CA8A9F883D76885935F6ECD0

