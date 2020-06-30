Greenliant Highlights Ultra Robust Data Retention and Ultra High Endurance with its EnduroSLC™ SSDs at electronica China 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SHANGHAI, China, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant will showcase its full portfolio of EnduroSLC™ solid state drives (SSDs) with ultra robust data retention and ultra high endurance at electronica China 2020 in Shanghai, July 3 – 5, in hall 5.2H, booth B351.



Supporting extended temperature ranges (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius) and extreme read and write workload requirements, Greenliant's EX Series data storage products, designed with EnduroSLC Technology, offer customers a comprehensive set of features in a variety of standard form factors.

Greenliant's space-saving EnduroSLC NANDrive™ ball grid array (BGA) SSDs support 50K, 100K and industry-leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles, offer high data storage integrity and can withstand wide temperature operations without losing data.

Greenliant's EnduroSLC ArmourDrive™ products provide the same superior data retention and endurance benefits as EnduroSLC NANDrive, in removable form factors capable of operating in extreme temperature, high stress environments.

For its EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise SSDs, Greenliant combined the benefits of best-in-class embedded industrial SSDs with top enterprise class specs, such as 30 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years, wide temperature operations, built-in power loss protection and on-chip adaptive RAID.

About EnduroSLC™ Technology

EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles. EnduroSLC enabled products meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support wide cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. Further, due to its substantially lower bit error rate, an EnduroSLC SSD provides better consistency in read/write performance throughout product lifetime. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

