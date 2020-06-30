Deem and Direct Travel Join Forces to Solve Traveler Pain Points

San Francisco, CA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, is joining forces with Direct Travel to provide enhanced travel booking and management technology to corporations and their travelers. As part of the partnership, Deem will power the Direct Travel mobile app, Direct Go.

"Direct Travel is a long-term partner of Deem's and is well known for providing superior support to their customers," said John F. Rizzo, CEO, Deem. "By extending their partnership with Deem, Direct Travel can provide travelers with a better user experience that's intuitive and personalized to their needs."

The Deem and Direct Travel partnership gives corporations and travelers access to a highly customizable and flexible booking platform, and 24/7 customer support from expert travel advisors.

"Our customers demand a frictionless, fast, and mobile booking and management platform," said John Coffman, CFO, Direct Travel. "Now, with our Direct Go mobile application, travelers can get immediate service wherever and whenever they travel, whether it's Shanghai or San Francisco."

Deem was recently featured as advancing mobile and personalization innovations in Levvel Research's 2019 Travel and Expense Management Insight Report. The report underscored Deem's consumer-like user experience, its global content and capabilities, and the ability to connect to any Global Distribution System (GDS), Travel Management Company (TMC) or expense provider solution.

Direct Travel's new mobile app, Direct Go, will be available to customers on iOS and Android on June 30, 2020.

About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management services for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 90 locations across North America and the UK and is currently ranked 9th on Travel Weekly's Power List. Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world's most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit dt.com.

Additionally, Direct Travel offers full-service performance improvement solutions, including meeting and event management, group incentive travel and individual recognition solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Creative Group, Inc. For more information, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com.

About Deem

Deem's corporate travel booking and management platform allows travel managers to customize their travel program and service their travelers with ease. At Deem, they create products that give employees everything they need to make better travel decisions, wherever they are. With the most intuitive, secure, and powerful solutions, employees will save your company money, stay connected, and get more done. Deem's travel technology plugs into today's major travel agencies and expense solution providers. Powerful APIs and thoughtful design mean travel managers and travelers are up and running in no time, and travel agencies can service travelers effortlessly.

Deem's intuitive suite of travel booking and management tools are used by more than 50,000 corporate customers and the world's largest travel management companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Deem is wholly owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest car rental provider.

For more information, please visit deem.com.

