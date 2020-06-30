Avoya Travel Hosts First-Ever Virtual Land Forum Event

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry's most innovative brands, hosted its first-ever Avoya Mastermind Virtual Land Forum June 22 – 25, 2020. This successful event provided Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™ access to top land and destination suppliers, focusing on brand education, sales, and new safety protocols for resuming travel.



The new Avoya Mastermind Virtual Land Forum was designed to support the increased demand from Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network for continued education and expansion into selling more land vacations. Originally planned to be held in Las Vegas in April, the Avoya Mastermind Land Forum was quickly adapted into a virtual event which sold out within weeks to 500 attendees.

The four-day Virtual Land Forum offered Independent Agencies an opportunity to diversify and increase their knowledge of land products such as resort getaways, escorted tours, and domestic vacations, while providing land partners the chance to build stronger relationships with the Avoya Network. Attendees had exclusive first access to sessions within Avoya's Land New Business series, which is a new land-focused educational track designed for Avoya University™. The event saw inspirational and informative keynotes from industry executives including Paula Hayes, Vice President of Sales, Globus family of brands; Vikki Knudsen, Director of Sales Strategy for Club Med; Andrea Wright, Vice President of Travel Industry Sales for Playa Hotels & Resorts; among other travel leaders.

"We appreciate Avoya Travel's ingenuity in using leading technology to quickly adapt its much-anticipated Land Forum into a virtual platform, proving once again that they are one of our most innovative and forward-thinking partners," said Hayes. "The Virtual Land Forum was a tremendous opportunity to offer rich and timely educational content to the highly engaged Independent Agencies in attendance, making it one of the best virtual events we've participated in. We are excited to see how many historically cruise-only Avoya Independent Agencies are now ready to sell and learn more about land-based vacations and look forward to increased sales in 2021 and 2022."

The robust program offerings included general sessions, supplier and Independent Agency panel sessions, a live tradeshow, small group coffee chats, and more. Additional top-sponsoring partners included Allianz; Apple Leisure Group; Atlantis, Paradise Island; CIE Tours; Collette; Disney Destinations; Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority; and more.

Independent Agencies in attendance praised the success of the event for its informative content and relationship-building opportunities. "I am new to selling land vacations and this has been just the introduction that I needed! I am amazed how Avoya was able to pivot and put together the Virtual Land Forum," said Debbie Causey, Owner of Causey Travel, LLC, a Member of the Avoya Network. "I have been so impressed with all of the information and insight I've gained in these four days from the participating suppliers. Now that I've had these virtual introductions, I feel that I can move forward in the areas I would like to specialize in."

In addition to cruises, Avoya is dedicated to building its resorts and land vacation business, growing preferred supplier partnerships, and providing high quality education for Independent Agencies to learn about and experience the products. As leisure travel products slowly start to open around the world, the Virtual Land Forum provided valuable content for Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network looking to diversify their product mix and learn about re-opening procedures and safety measures.

To learn more visit: www.AvoyaNetwork.com .

About Avoya Travel

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Avoya Travel® provides services to more than 1,350 Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™. Avoya has a longstanding reputation for providing unmatched resources and services to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network, one of the largest and most successful independent travel agency networks in the world. Family-owned, Avoya's Shared Success™ model is built on a foundation of Integrity and Professionalism™. Avoya has been an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and is one of their largest producers of cruises, tours and vacations through its Network of Independent Agencies.

Some of the innovative services and resources offered by Avoya include optional marketing programs like Live Leads™, the first, the best and only patented solution for offering new travelers exclusively to Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network; unparalleled agency business support services; fully integrated, proprietary and patented SaaS technology, Agent Power™; award-winning professional development and education programs; American Express Travel benefits; Instant Commission™ and more.

Through Avoya's platform travelers worldwide can be connected to an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies and can enjoy exclusive discounts, amenities and first-class customer service. Highly recognized and awarded by cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and others, Avoya Travel has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises and more.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals and others interested in receiving the unmatched services, marketing, support and technology needed to own and operate their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com . Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with an expert Independent Agency in the Avoya Network should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com .