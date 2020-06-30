Liquidia to Host Conference Call to Provide Update on Recent Announcements

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology, will host a webcast and conference call on June 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to provide an update on recent announcements regarding the proposed acquisition of RareGen, LLC, and the ongoing offering of common stock.



Conference call details:

Date: June 30, 2020

Call start time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Domestic dial-in number: 1-877-707-8711

International dial-in number: 1-857-270-6219

Passcode: 4836889

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Events & Presentations page of Liquidia's website.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com .

About RareGen

RareGen provides strategy, investment, and commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products. RareGen has a small, targeted sales force focused on PAH.

