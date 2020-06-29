CB2 Insights Announces Q1 Financial Statements to be filed on or before July 14, 2020

TORONTO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights Inc. ("CB2" or the "Company") (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF), announces that it intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief for market participants published on March 23, 2020 (the "Blanket Order") by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") which provides for a 45-day extension to file its interim financial statements and interim Quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the "Q1 2020 Filings").



The Company is relying on the temporary exemption granted pursuant to section 7 of Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with respect to the requirement to file its Q1, 2020 Filings as per sections 4.4 and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings. The Company expects to file its Q1 2020 Filings no later than July 14, 2020, which was the original extension date the Company had to file. Due to the delay in filing its Year End 2019 Filings, the Company requires some additional time to flow through the updates into its Q1 2020 Filings.

The Company will also schedule an earnings call to discuss its Q1 2020 results and provide early guidance on its Q2 performance and results. The call will also discuss subsequent events including recent unaudited profitability, latest cash balance, updates to current projects and roadmap for growth. Details for the earnings call will be announced prior to filing the Q1 2020 Filings.

Until the Q1, 2020 Filings are filed, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles of section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the audited annual consolidated financial statements that were filed June 18, 2020.

