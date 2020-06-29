Redwood Living, Inc. honored as a Top Cleveland Workplace for third consecutive year

Independence, Ohio, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developer and owner of single-family apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood), has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor for the third consecutive year by The Plain Dealer. Redwood ranked 16th in the midsize company category.



The 2020 list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.



"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

Redwood's more than 400 employees span six states, developing and managing the company's growing portfolio of single-family apartment homes.

"Our remarkable team members are so much more than employees. They are true ambassadors for the Redwood lifestyle, and we have them to thank for receiving this honor," said Sarah Coakley, culture officer at Redwood. "This recognition inspires us to continue listening, learning and growing with our employees."

For residents, Redwood goes above and beyond to make sure its homes and all aspects of its service are top notch. Employees receive that same level of attention and care, along with extra perks that promote optimal work-life balance. It is what the company likes to call "The Redwood Advantage." Popular Redwood employee benefits include paid parental leave, a robust and flexible paid time off program that includes bonus time off during employees' birthday months, tuition assistance, annual employee recognition and plenty of opportunities to volunteer.

"Redwood is committed to fostering a great workplace culture that our employees are proud to be a part of," Coakley said.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.



About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

