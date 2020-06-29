Market Overview

ManTech Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 29, 2020

Globe Newswire  
June 29, 2020 8:00am   Comments
HERNDON, Va., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) will issue its second quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. EDT.

Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 3476156. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website (http://investor.mantech.com). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com

ManTech International Corporation

Investor Relations Media
Stephen Vather Jim Crawford
VP, M&A and Investor Relations Executive Director, External Communications
(703) 218-6093 571-446-7550
Stephen.Vather@ManTech.com James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

 

