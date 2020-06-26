SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GRUB, FNJN, and CXDC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. ("Just Eat Takeaway"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GRUB shareholders will receive American depositary shares representing 0.671 ordinary shares of Just Eat Takeaway for each GRUB share that they own. The merger consideration represented an implied per-share value of approximately $70.24 based on Just Eat Takeaway's June 26, 2020 closing price of $104.68. 1 If you own GRUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, or you have questions about tendering your shares, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/grubhub-inc/

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FNJN shareholders will receive a mere $1.55 for each share of FNJN that they own. If you own FNJN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/finjan-holdings-inc/

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Faith Dawn Limited ("Faith Dawn"), an entity owned by CXDC's CEO, board chairman and majority owner Jie Han. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Faith Dawn will acquire all outstanding shares of CXDC for $1.20 per share in cash. Since Mr. Han also owns 50.1% of the common shares of CXDC, he effectively controls the CXDC and stands on both sides of the proposed acquisition. If you own CXDC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/china-xd-plastics-company-limited/

1 Converted to USD from EUR at an exchange rate of 1.1288 at closing on June 11, 2020.



