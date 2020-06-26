Cambium Networks Adds New Independent Member to Its Board of Directors

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has appointed Kevin J. Lynch as an independent member of its board of directors and as a member of its audit committee, effective June 25, 2020. Robert Amen will step down as a member of the audit committee, while continuing to serve as chairman of the board of directors.



"We are delighted to welcome Kevin as a new independent director to our board," said Atul Bhatnagar, Cambium Networks CEO and member of the Board. "Mr. Lynch brings a wealth of financial and investment expertise as well as extensive board and corporate governance experience that will effectively complement the experience of our existing board members. His addition will provide a valuable perspective as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all our shareholders. We look forward to his contributions and are excited that he has chosen to join us at Cambium Networks."

"I am excited to be joining the board of Cambium Networks as it continues to strengthen its financial position," said Mr. Lynch. "I look forward to working with Cambium Networks as it launches its new solutions and enhances its technology leadership in fixed wireless broadband infrastructure and supports the growth opportunities in enterprise Wi-Fi solutions."

Mr. Lynch, 51, will be joining the Board as a Class III director with a term expiring at the company's annual meeting of shareholders to be held in 2022.

Mr. Lynch has, from January 2011 to present, managed all investing and tax planning for the Lynch Family Office. From March 2001 to December 2010, Mr. Lynch was a partner at Jana Partners LLC, a value-oriented, event-driven fund with a sub-strategy of activist investing and was a member of the investment committee. From August 1999 to March 2001, Mr. Lynch was an associate with Sagaponack Partners LP, a private equity investment firm, from January 1995 to August 1997 he was an associate with the private equity investment firm Cornerstone Equity Investors LLC and from 1990 to 1995, Mr. Lynch worked in various accounting and investment areas of Prudential Financial, Inc. From March 2016 to March 2019, Mr. Lynch was a member of the board of directors of the Investment Technology Group, Inc., and served on the capital committee from 2016-2019 and the audit committee from 2018-2019, when the company was acquired by Virtu Financial, Inc. in March 2019. Mr. Lynch holds a BA in finance from Penn State University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks empowers millions of people with wireless connectivity worldwide. Its wireless portfolio is used by commercial and government network operators as well as broadband service providers to connect people, places and things. With a single network architecture spanning fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, Cambium Networks enables operators to achieve maximum performance with minimal spectrum. End-to-end cloud management transforms networks into dynamic environments that evolve to meet changing needs with minimal physical human intervention. Cambium Networks empowers a growing ecosystem of partners who design and deliver gigabit wireless solutions that just work.

