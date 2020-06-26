IXACT Contact Announces New Set of Leading-Edge Agent Website Designs

Toronto, ON, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IXACT Contact has rolled out the release of brand-new website designs for real estate agents. With social distancing regulations in effect, agents can focus more on virtually growing their business and focusing on their online presence, all starting with a personalized website.

"During this time, we realize it can be overwhelming for real estate agents to grow their business, while following safety precautions," says Rich Gaasenbeek, CRO and Co-Founder of IXACT Contact. "Having your own branded agent website is one of the best marketing decisions you can make for your real estate business. Our release of fresh and modern website designs will help all Agents, whether you are just creating your own website or you have one already, but wish to revive it."

With the ever-changing trends in the industry, IXACT Contact's mobile-friendly, new website designs feature modern-style layouts, fonts and colors, carousel banner images, larger Agent photos, and MLS listings with optional IDX add-on, featured more prominently right on agents' websites. This extensive list of new features also includes existing personalized aspects of IXACT Contact's agent websites, which include a 16-pages of content that consists of a customizable blog, lead-capture call-outs, and links to Agents' social media accounts, for more effective lead capture and Agent branding.

"The nature of real estate is very competitive," states Gaasenbeek. "As an Agent, you always want to make sure you stand out from the rest. What better way to do this than launch your very own Agent website to help you build your personal brand? IXACT Contact's new website themes are modern and beautifully designed to sell your brand, position you as an industry leader, and display all the key aspects of what you have to offer. This is a far better alternative to the expensive ‘lead-gen' website that some Agents may have been paying too much for and hasn't delivered based on what the vendor has promised. Agents cannot afford to waste more money and that is why IXACT Contact is here to help."

Agents looking to create their own IXACT Contact-powered website can simply create one within minutes. IXACT Contact's customer support team may also provide assistance for those looking to launch their own customizable IXACT Contact website. It is also a quick and seamless process for Agents and brokers with an existing IXACT Contact website, whom are looking to upgrade to one of IXACT Contact's new website themes. Agents will be able to select a new website theme and easily integrate their existing branding, content, and data into a fresh new website.

To see IXACT Contact's newest website themes, click here.

