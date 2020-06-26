Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. – CEMI

RADNOR, Pa., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) ("Chembio") on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Chembio common stock between March 12, 2020 and June 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Important Deadline: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Chembio common stock during the Class Period may, no later than August 17, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

According to the complaint, Chembio develops diagnostic solutions and offers products for treatment, detection, and diagnosis of infectious diseases. Chembio claims to have developed and patented a new and innovative technology called the Dual Path Platform ("DPP®"), which allows for rapid diagnostic testing of a variety of chemical substances. On its website, Chembio maintains that its products "meet the highest standards for accuracy and superior performance to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases" and that its "innovative solutions, like the Chembio Dual Path Platform (DPP®), make [point-of-care] testing faster, more accurate, and more cost effective."

On March 12, 2020, Chembio entered into a worldwide strategic partnership with LumiraDx Limited, a company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing industry-leading point-of-care diagnostic platforms, with the aim of developing a diagnostic test for the detection of the COVID-19 virus and IgM and IgG antibodies on both of their DPP® platforms (the "DPP COVID-19 Test"). Following this news, Chembio's shares jumped 65% during pre-market trading. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants touted their progress in developing the DPP COVID-19 Test, representing that it: (i) successfully aided in determining current or past exposure to the COVID-19 virus; (ii) provided high sensitivity and specificity; and (iii) was 100% accurate. The defendants' overly positive progress updates convinced some entities to place purchase orders for the DPP COVID-19 Tests worth millions of dollars. These events further boosted the price of Chembio shares, including on March 20, 2020, when Chembio's shares rose 54%. Chembio's representations ultimately drove its stock from a closing price of $3.10 per share on March 11, 2020, to a Class Period high of $15.54 per share on April 24, 2020, an increase of more than 400%.

The complaint alleges that, on June 16, 2020, after the market closed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a press release disclosing that it had revoked Chembio's Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for its DPP COVID-19 Test. In a public announcement, the FDA informed that its decision was "due to performance concerns with the accuracy of the test." More specifically, the FDA informed that the DPP COVID-19 Test "generate[d] a higher than expected rate of false results and higher than that reflected in the authorized labeling for the device." As a result, the FDA concluded that the "test's benefits no longer outweigh its risks." The next day, on June 17, 2020, Chembio publicly acknowledged the receipt of the FDA's June 16, 2020 letter and informed the public of the FDA's revocation of its EUA. Following this news, Chembio shares declined from a closing price on June 16, 2020 of $9.93 per share to close at $3.89 per share on June 17, 2020, a decline of more than 60%.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Chembio's DPP COVID-19 Test did not provide high-quality results and there were material performance concerns with the accuracy of its DPP COVID-19 Test.

Chembio investors may, no later than August 17, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.

