Advanced Combat Helmet Market Size to Reach USD 3.64 Billion by 2027; Increasing Border Disputes in India will Spur Business Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global advanced combat helmet market is predicted to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.73% between 2020 to 2027. The increasing robust R&D investment by market players for the development of cost-effective and lightweight combat helmets can be an essential factor in augmenting the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Advanced Combat Helmet Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Material (Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic, and Metal), By Application (Military & Defense, and Law Enforcement), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 2.31 billion in 2019.





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Market Driver:

Introduction of Technologically Advanced Combat Helmets to Boost Growth

The growing military and defense expenditure for enhanced soldier safety and combat tactical advantage will increase the demand of the market during the forecast period. The rising border disputes, terrorist activities, and national security threats will have a tremendous effect on the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing focus of manufacturers towards the development of lightweight and fireproof army helmets with improved protection will subsequently boost the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, JARVISH Inc, a leader in smart 5G+AI+AR wearable devices announced the introduction of augmented reality (AR) smart combat helmet system after receiving approval from Taiwan's NCSIST (National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology).

The advanced AR helmets are equipped with transparent heads up display, 4k night vision camera, AI-assisted threat detection, and situational awareness, an intrinsically safe military-grade battery, and long-range broadband ad hoc communication. In addition, the increasing emphasis of various countries on public safety & law enforcement, disaster management & first responders, along with government critical infrastructure security will foster healthy forthcoming years.





Regional Analysis:

Modernization Programs to Enable Speedy Expansion Growth in North America

North America is predicted to rise excellently during the forecast period owing to the increasing defense expenditure in the US and Canada. The increasing R&D activities and military modernization programs will consequently foster the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a substantial growth rate in the forthcoming years. The growth in the region is attributed to rising government inclination towards border security. The rising demand for advanced combat helmets in countries such as China, India, and Japan will further promote the development of the market in the region. Similarly, the increasing cross-border conflicts and terrorist attacks will impel countries to improve their military programs, which in turn, will augur well for the market in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to grow rapidly due to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. The ongoing development for enhanced and robust combat helmet will subsequently boost the growth of the market.

Key Development:

March 2018: 3M, an American multinational conglomerate signed a contract of USD 34 million with the U.S. Army for the supply of ballistic helmet.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Advanced Combat Helmet Market are:

ArmorSource LLC (The U.S.)

BAE Systems (The U.K)

GENTEX CORPORATION (The U.S.)

Morgan Advanced Materials (The U.K)

Revision Military (The U.S.)

3M (The U.S.)

MKU Limited (India)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

Point Blank Enterprises Inc. (The U.S.)

DuPont (The U.S.)





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Combat Helmet Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Military Antenna Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Key Developments In The Industry In Response To COVD-19 Pandemic

Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!!!







