NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call July 10, 2020 at 4:15 PM

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) is focused on modulation of the immune system to develop Ii-Key peptide vaccines for the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases

NGIO is now a stand-alone public company with plans to list shares on Nasdaq

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology is pleased to announce its inaugural shareholder meeting as a public stand-alone company. The company will introduce the management team and its world class board of directors and will update shareholders on our current plans to list shares on the public market. With the Form 10 filing, NGIO is officially a spun-out public company. Further, NGIO just filed its 2nd and 3rd quarterly reports and an 8K with the SEC for a $50 million financing term sheet. On the shareholder call, the company will update its shareholders on its ongoing and planned clinical research programs, strategy for advancing Ii-Key cancer vaccines in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for several indications, and its COVID-19 vaccine development program. Additionally, we will coordinate a discussion on its just published peer reviewed paper that reports 10-year data from our Phase II breast cancer trial that demonstrates statistically significant benefit in disease free survival (DFS) for patients who have late stage cancer with low HER2 expression. Generex will also discuss the planned s1 filings which will enable the company to list its securities on the Nasdaq stock exchange directly.

Joseph Moscato, CEO of NGIO, stated, "This is an exciting time for NGIO. Now that the company is officially spun out of Generex, we will move to unlock its true value and get its shares trading on a major exchange. We believe the listing of NGIO on Nasdaq will allow the management team to execute on its strategy, and to complete a synergistic acquisition which will add substantial value and synergistic technology for its core assets. And because NGIO remains a subsidiary of Generex, the listing will also add substantial value to Generex (GNBT) shareholders."

Details on the July 10th shareholders conference call will be announced in a future press release.

About NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines based on the CD4 T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) has been spun out of Generex as a separate, independent public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck's Keytruda®) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

