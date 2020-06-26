Axonify Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leaders in Empowering, Recognizing and Certifying Excellence in the HCM market, recently announced that Axonify is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Axonify is living their mission of delivering frontline-first learning and communications.

"Now more than ever, frontline or essential workers, which make up 80 percent of the workforce, require the proper knowledge and skills to safely care for customer's needs," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. "Axonify exemplifies the model for modern learning for frontline workers because, put simply, their solutions have demonstrated that they actually work."

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years better understanding Axonify as well as the market they serve. The team has conducted in depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver upon their message.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as Brandon Hall Group's Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider," said Axonify CEO Carol Leaman. "From the beginning, our mission has to been to support frontline workers with fun, fast personalized learning that stays with them even as their job roles evolve and change. Today, that mission is even more critical as we work to encourage organizations to invest in their frontlines for the long haul."

The Smartchoice program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire organization. During this time Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of Axonify product/service messaging and website, collateral marketing material and social media strategy.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Axonify offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit http://www.brandonhall.com/solution_providers.php.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the world's only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry's gold standard is known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Brandon Hall Group's cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

About Axonify

Axonify is the modern learning solution for frontline employees that actually works. Why does it work so well? Because the experience is fun, fast, personalized and designed to make critical information stick. And employees love it—83% of users log in 2-3 times a week, which translates into meaningful behavior change that drives business results. More than 160 customers in 150+ countries around the world, including Walmart, Bloomingdale's, Levi's and Merck, trust Axonify to fuel their people's performance to keep pace with their business. Founded in 2011, Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, ON Canada. For more information, please visit www.axonify.com

