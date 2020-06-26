United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) announces it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 after the stock market closes. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.



To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 4995436. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting "Events & Presentations" within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) ("United") is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with $13.1 billion in assets, and 149 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It operates principally through United Community Bank, its bank subsidiary, which specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For six of the past seven years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast, and most recently, awarded United Community Bank the highest score in overall satisfaction in the Southeast for 2020. In 2019, Forbes magazine included United Community Bank in its inaugural list of the World's Best Banks, and in 2020, recognized United Community Bank for the seventh consecutive year on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America. United Community Bank also received the 2019 Greenwich Excellence Award for overall satisfaction in Middle Market Banking in the South and Small Business Banking Excellence Awards for both overall satisfaction and cash management in the South. Additional information about United and United Community Bank can be found at www.ucbi.com .

