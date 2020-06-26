Aramid Fiber Market likely to reach USD 7.28 billion by 2026; Technological Advancement in Product to Augment Considerable Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aramid fiber market is expected to gain momentum owing to increasing demand for the product in military applications across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled "Aramid Fiber Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Para, Meta and Others), By Application (Security & Protection, Frictional Materials, Rubber reinforcement, Optical fiber, Tire reinforcement, Electrical insulation, Aerospace and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.", Observes that the market is likely to reach USD 7.28 billion by 2026 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2026. The report further mentions that market was worth USD 4.25 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.





Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aramid-fiber-market-102183







The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has cast an unprecedented effect on several businesses across industries. While some industries are experiencing significant loss owing to the lockdown announced by the federal governments globally, collective efforts from the government as well as the industries will ensure that the testing times may soon pass away.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Aramid Fiber Market are:

DuPont

Teijin Limited

Kolon Industries Inc.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd.

HUVIS CORPORATION

Hyosung Corporation

China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Aramid Hpm, LLC.

Among others

Aramid fiber was first commercialized in the year 1960. It offers several properties that are useful for clothing, armor, and other applications. The properties include good abrasion resistance, high tensile strength, low flammability, and no melting points, among others. The breaking tenacity of an aramid yarn is about 3045 MPa, which is 5 times more than that of steel and twice that of nylon or glass fiber.





Get Sample PDF Brochure Enabled with COVID-19 Impact:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/aramid-fiber-market-102183







What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption in Military Applications to Aid Growth

Aramid fibers are strong synthetic fibers that are heat-resistant and possess strong tensile strength. They are widely adopted in several military applications that include the manufacturing of ballistic-grade body armor fabric and composites. The popular Kevlar used by several militaries across the globe is a para-aramid fiber. Increasing focus on upgrading the military by several countries is expected to bode well for the growth of the global aramid fiber market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in November 2019, China announced its development of a light, strong para-aramid fiber, golden silk that is resistant to corrosion and heat. The fiber will be adopted to produce bullet-proof and fire-proof military equipment.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aramid-fiber-market-102183







REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Europe to Remain at the Forefront; Technological Advancement in Automotive Sector to Bolster Growth

Among all regions, the market in Europe is expected to witness significant demand and register high global aramid fiber market revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as growing technological advancement in the automotive and electronics industry in the region. North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness steady growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as increasing demand for ballistic armor owing to the possibility of warfare threats in countries such as the US between 2019 and 2026.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Expansion Strategies by Major Companies to Augur Growth

In November 2019, Teijin Aramid B.V., a Netherland-based aramid fiber manufacturer, announced its plan to expand its production capability by 25% at its factories located in Emmen and Delfzijl. According to the company, the expansion is aimed at leveraging the opportunity to cater to the increasing demand for the product and invest in developing new technologies that will aid to reduce CO 2 emissions. Adoption of strategies such as product expansion offerings, collaboration, and merger and acquisition by the companies is anticipated to boost the global aramid fiber market share during the forecast period.





Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Industry Trends

4.2. Overview of Global Aramid Fiber Production

5. Global Aramid Fiber Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1.Para

5.2.2.Meta

5.2.3.Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1.Security & protection

5.3.2.Frictional materials

5.3.3.Rubber reinforcement

5.3.4.Optical fiber

5.3.5.Tire reinforcement

5.3.6.Electrical insulation

5.3.7.Aerospace

5.3.8.Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1.North America

5.4.2.Europe

5.4.3.Asia pacific

5.4.4.Latin America

5.4.5.Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued..!!!



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aramid-fiber-market-102183







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Wood Plastic Composite Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride and Others), By Application (Decking, Automotive, Sliding & fencing, Technical Application, Furniture, Consumer Goods and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wax Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Petroleum, Synthetic, Mineral and Animal & Plant), By Application (Candles, Packaging, Coating & Polishes, Hot-melt Adhesives, Cosmetic & Toiletries, Plastic & Rubber and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stick-built, Unitized and Others), By Application (Commercial Buildings and Residential Buildings) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027

Fiber Optic Connectivity Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Components (Hardware, Software, Services), By Cable Type (Single-mode Cable, Multi-mode Cable), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Government, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026



Fiber optics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Glass, Plastic), By Application (Communication {Telecom, Premises, Utility, CATV, Military, Industrial} ,Non-communication {Sensors,Fiber Optic Lighting}) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composites (FRP) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Product Type (Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composites, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites, Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) Composites, Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Composites), By Application (Automotive, Construction, Fire Fighting) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Fiberglass Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Roving & Yarn, Strands & Pellets, Mats, Fabric & Cloth, Others), By Type (E-Glass, S-Glass, Others), By Resin Type (Thermosetting, Thermoplastic), By Application (Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transport, Industrial, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/aramid-fiber-market-9595





