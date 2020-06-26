Marine Propeller Market Size to Reach USD 5.34 Billion by 2027; Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine propeller market size is projected to reach USD 5.34 billion by the end of 2027. The presence of several large scale manufacturers has created a healthy market competition in recent years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Marine Propeller Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Propellers, Thrusters, and Others), By Application (Merchant Ships, Recreational Boats, Naval Ships, and Others), By Number of Blades (3-blade, 4-blade, 5-blade, and Others), By Propulsion (Inboard, Outboard, Sterndrive, and Others), By Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Bronze, Nickel-Aluminium Bronze, and Others), By End User (OEM, and Aftermarket) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027," the market was worth USD 4.84 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.





The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on majority of the businesses across the world. The rapid spread of the disease has forced governments across the world to take strict measures. As a result, domestic lockdowns have been imposed and international as well as domestic flight travels have been banned. The majority of the trade activities have come to a halt. The downfall in trade activities has directly affected the companies in the marine propeller market.

The report will include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global. It will also include the strategies that major companies are adopting to overcome the downfalls during this pandemic.





List of companies profiled in the Marine Propeller Market are:

AB Volvo (Sweden)

Brunswick Corporation. (The U.S.)

Caterpillar (The U.S.)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

MAN SE (Germany)

NAKASHIMA PROPELLER Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Rolls-Royce Holdings (The U.K.)

SCHOTTEL (Germany)

Wärtsilä (Finland)





Marine propellers are widely used in maritime applications. They are an integral part of navy vessels and are used to propel the ship in a particular direction. They are also responsible for the speed of the vehicle. These propellers are an accumulation of several mechanical parts, including shafts and blades. Recent advancements in the physical parts associated with these propellers and the material used in manufacturing will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

These advances can be attributable to the increasing investment in product R&D by major companies across the world. The presence of large scale companies as well as increasing number of start-ups is mainly due to the huge potential held by the product across all major continents. The increasing maritime trade activities will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The market will derive growth from the increasing emphasis on technological integration.

Collaborative Businesses are a Growing Trend Among Major Companies

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on market growth. The increasing company collaborations are mainly attributable to increasing naval and maritime activities. Due to technological advances, naval forces are looking to collaborate with tech companies, with a view to integrating advanced marine propellers. In July 2019, Schottel announced that it has received a contract from Seaspan Ferries. Through this contract, Schottel will supply propulsion systems for two hybrid roll-on /roll off (RoRo) vessels. Schottel's latest contract with Seaspan Ferries will not just help the company generate massive revenues in the coming years, but will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Efforts taken to Upgrade Conventional Dry Cargos will Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The efforts taken to upgrade conventional dry cargos for integrating real-time data exchange in the United States will aid the growth of the market in this region. The presence of several large scale companies in North America will aid the growth of the regional market. The high investment in product R&D by major companies will also contribute to market growth. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 1.36 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.



Industry Developments:

March 2020: SCHOTTEL announced that it has bagged a contract from the US Navy for the production of propulsion systems for U.S. Navy vessels.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Marine Propeller Market

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Marine Propeller Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!!!







