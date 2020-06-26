Chi-Med to Announce 2020 Half-Year Financial Results
LONDON, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon British Summer Time (BST) (7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT); 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)).
Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by Chi-Med management.
The conference call and audio webcast will take place at 1:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm HKT / 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and will be webcast live via the company website at www.chi-med.com/investors/event-information/. The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has a portfolio of eight cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
CONTACTS
|Investor Enquiries
|Mark Lee, Senior Vice President
|+852 2121 8200
|Annie Cheng, Vice President
|+1 (973) 567 3786
|Media Enquiries
|Americas – Brad Miles, Solebury Trout
|+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
bmiles@troutgroup.com
|Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw, FTI Consulting
|+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
Chi-Med@fticonsulting.com
|Asia – Joseph Chi Lo / Zhou Yi, Brunswick
|+852 9850 5033 (Mobile), jlo@brunswickgroup.com / +852 9783 6894
(Mobile), yzhou@brunswickgroup.com
|Nominated Advisor
|Freddy Crossley / Atholl Tweedie, Panmure Gordon
(UK) Limited
|+44 (20) 7886 2500