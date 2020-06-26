Chi-Med to Announce 2020 Half-Year Financial Results

LONDON, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon British Summer Time (BST) (7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT); 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)).



Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by Chi-Med management.

The conference call and audio webcast will take place at 1:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm HKT / 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and will be webcast live via the company website at www.chi-med.com/investors/event-information/ . The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has a portfolio of eight cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com .

