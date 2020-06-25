Market Overview

Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
June 25, 2020 4:15pm
Atlanta, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI, ", Company", )) today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share.  The dividend is payable on August 3, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 17, 2020.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We design, manufacture, and bring to market innovative products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications.  Based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are powered by approximately 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

#   #   #   #   #

                         


Company Contact:
Pete Shannin
Acuity Brands, Inc.
PH:  770.860.2873

