Mercury Systems Receives $3.9M Contract Award Based on New System-in-Package Capability

ANDOVER, Mass., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY, www.mrcy.com )), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it received a $3.9 million multi-phase contract award from a leading defense prime contractor for the development of a high-density system-in-package solution for radar systems utilizing its novel 2.5D chip-scale integration technology. The award has an 18-month planned performance and shipment period.



"This game-changing technology will revolutionize applications such as artificial intelligence, and supports our goal of bringing open standards architecture at chip-scale to the defense community," said Tom Smelker, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury's Custom Microelectronics Solutions group. "Our new system-in-package capabilities reinforce our commitment to Innovation that Matters, as they make this traditionally commercial technology profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industry and supports the DoD's mandate for trusted microelectronics in defense systems."

The award is based on Mercury's previously announced strategic investment in advanced microelectronics innovation. Critical to commercial and defense applications, Mercury has significant expertise in trusted manufacturing and can integrate requisite security with proven silicon fingerprinting capabilities, cryptographic protection capabilities, and on-shore silicon integration. When combined with major industry initiatives, such as trusted manufacturing, this chip-scale integration is highly complementary to Mercury's longstanding expertise in system-scale processing capabilities.

Mercury is accelerating innovation for its customers as the Company bridges the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry's current and emerging needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com/custom-microelectronics or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com .

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry's current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

