Plexus Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

NEENAH, Wis., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal third quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Plexus' management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, July 23 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.



What: Plexus Fiscal 2020 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast



When: Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at



Conference Call: +1.866.922.5180 with passcode: 9483228

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i9wbm2er



Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.855.859.2056 or +1.404.537.3406 with passcode: 9483228

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

heather.beresford@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.