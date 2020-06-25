Market Overview

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $.18 per Share

Globe Newswire  
June 25, 2020 4:00pm   Comments
GLEN HEAD, N.Y., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced today the declaration of a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.18 per share.  This represents a 5.9% increase over the dividend of $.17 per share declared in the same quarter last year.  The dividend will be paid on July 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 9, 2020.

The First National Bank of Long Island is the sole subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation.  The Bank currently has fifty-two branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

For More Information Contact:
Jay McConie, EVP & CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404

