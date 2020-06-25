KPC Health Appoints Mike Sarian as President, Announces Additional Leadership Appointments

CORONA, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPC Health has appointed Mike Sarian to serve as President of its southern California health system, which includes seven acute care facilities located throughout Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties.



In addition, KPC Health announced the appointments of Jamie Yoo as Chief Executive Officer of Anaheim Global Medical Center , Matt Whaley as Chief Executive Officer of South Coast and Chapman Global Medical Centers, and Derek Drake as Chief Operating Officer of Orange County Global Medical Center .

Mr. Sarian previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of two Southern California based health care systems and has been responsible for managing nearly one hundred (100) acute care hospitals during his healthcare career. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of La Verne and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an Emphasis in Accounting and Finance from California State University, Los Angeles. Mr. Sarian is a Member of the Board of Directors of the California Hospital Association and Hospital Association of Southern California.

Mr. Yoo previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Anaheim Global Medical Center and holds a Master of Business Administration from the USC Marshall School of Business. Mr. Whaley previously served as a Hospital Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Mr. Drake previously served as Chief Nursing Officer of St. Francis Medical Center and holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Nevada, Reno.

"Mike's expertise in hospital operations and finance will add tremendous value to KPC Health's growing system of Global Medical Centers," said Peter Baronoff, Chief Executive Officer of KPC Health. "Mike will provide additional leadership to enhance those areas most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including emergency room utilization, hospital-based program development, physician recruitment, managed care plan development, and IPA opportunities."

"These appointments demonstrate KPC Health's continued commitment to building a winning team so that we can provide the very best healthcare to the communities we serve," said Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of KPC Health. "Mike, Jamie, Matt, and Derek are true healthcare professionals with track records of success, and we are grateful to have them in the KPC family."

KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities. KPC Health's current system of hospitals includes seven full-service acute care hospitals located throughout southern California, including Orange County Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center, Hemet Global Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.