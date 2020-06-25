Cameo Announces Change to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameo Industries Corp. (CSE:CRU) (OTC:CRUUF) (FWB: SY7N) (the "Company" or "Cameo") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandy Noyes as a Director of the Company effective immediately.



Sandy Noyes is a seasoned investor relations (IR) professional with over 20 years of experience in the capital markets and investor relations. Most recently, Sandy was the Director of Investor Relations at Detour Gold where she helped the company rebrand and successfully navigate through its merger with Kirkland Lake Gold. Sandy also managed the IR efforts at Troy Resources, a mid-tier gold company based in Australia with assets in South America. Prior to transitioning her career to investor relations, Sandy worked at BMO Capital Markets in the Institutional Equity Sales and Trading Group. Sandy earned her CPIR Designation through the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario in 2019. She has completed the Canadian Securities Course and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Brock University.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's proposed acquisition, exploration program and the expectations for the cobalt industry. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; liabilities inherent in water disposal facility operations; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.