Applied Optoelectronics Elects Elizabeth G. Loboa as New Director and Audit Committee Member

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that Elizabeth G. Loboa, Ph.D. was elected to the company's Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders on June 4, 2020 and has been appointed to serve on the Audit Committee. Dr. Loboa succeeds Alan Moore, who served on the board since March 2013.



"Elizabeth brings valuable and complementary skills and expertise to our Board, and we are very excited to welcome her," said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "On behalf of the entire board and executive team, I would like to thank Alan for his many contributions during his seven-year tenure and as a member of our Audit Committee."

Elizabeth Loboa, Ph.D., currently serves the University of Missouri as Vice Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships and serves on the Board of Directors for the Missouri Innovation Center. Previously, Dr. Loboa served as a professor and Associate Chair of the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University and as Director of the Cell Mechanics Laboratory at the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University. Dr. Loboa received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Davis, an M.S.E in Biomechanical Engineering from Stanford University, and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University. She is a Fellow in the Biomedical Engineering Society, American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, and the National Academy of Inventors. Beginning July 6, 2020, she will become the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Southern Methodist University.

About Applied Optoelectronics:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com .

