Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2020 Second Quarter Distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

per share/unit Ex Distribution Date Record Date Payable Date Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A Unlisted $ 0.1100 06/29/2020 06/30/2020 07/23/2020 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Unlisted $ 0.1135 06/29/2020 06/30/2020 07/23/2020 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U Unlisted US$ 0.1560 06/29/2020 06/30/2020 07/23/2020 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A1, Series 2 Unlisted $ 0.1285 06/29/2020 06/30/2020 07/23/2020 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F, Series 3 Unlisted $ 0.1330 06/29/2020 06/30/2020 07/23/2020

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $9-billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

