RetroPop Media Selected to Co-Produce 116th Street Festival Streaming Fest, Broadcast Iconic show through its Altísimo Live! Social Good Platforms on YouTube and Facebook

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetroPop Media has been selected to co-produce this Saturday's 116th Street Festival Streaming Fest, which the company will also broadcast on RetroPop Media's Altísimo Live! social media for social good platforms on YouTube and Facebook .



The 116 th Street Festival is the first multicultural festival that is using Altísimo Live's social media platforms to broadcast its entire show following Altísimo Live's own highly touted launch on Cinco de Mayo to support farmworkers. The historic event will include a donation promotion to benefit the first responders of New York via the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation .

"RetroPop Media's expertise continues to deepen with every major live stream production it's been a part of and we're especially proud that in this case, we are also leveraging the social good legacy of Altísimo Live to raise funds for a great cause," said RetroPop Media CEO Manny Ruiz.

The 116th Street Festival, which broadcasts from 7 to 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday, has become a major part of East Harlem's cultural experience thanks in part to David Acosta and Bob Acosta who created the event along with Nick Lugo and Peter Spinella. The festival is a cultural celebration of the Puerto Rican and Latino community and is focused around El Barrio.

Entertainers who are donating their musical video performances to this year's 116th Street Festival Streaming Fest include Toño Rosario, Robert Vilera with Jose Alberto El Canario, Pedro Miguel Morales, Steffany Constanza, El Prodigio, Los Barrio Boyzz, Frankie J, Toby Love, Max Agende of Aventura, Tito Puente, Jr., Kidg, Ambar, Eli Jas FT. Loupz Losada, Grupo Climaxx, Mafe Alvarez, Edwin Perez, Lady Vixxen, Daniel Simo, Hariel y Harvey, Actor Michael Delorenzo, Actress Alisa Reyes and a Crisol Cooking Segments by Chef Cielito Rosada.

