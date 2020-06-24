NADP Members Advocate for Consumer Access to Dental Coverage in Public and Private Markets via Virtual Congressional Visits

DALLAS, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) members will urge Congressional leaders to increase the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP), direct the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) to open a special enrollment period on the Federally-Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) and temporarily subsidize COBRA premiums during its 2020 virtual Congressional industry fly-in, "NADP Advocacy in Action," June 24-26.

In addition, NADP members will also discuss dental benefits industry efforts to support oral health and provide access to dental services during the pandemic as well as ongoing efforts to address racial disparities in oral health.

"NADP is the voice of the dental benefits industry with a mission to improve consumer access to affordable, quality dental care," noted Board Chairman Ronald Bolden of Cigna. "We commend our members for representing our industry via the virtual Advocacy in Action event and for participating in the democratic process."

FMAP Increase

In virtual meetings with Members of Congress, NADP members will seek an increase in FMAP beyond the current 6.2 percent expansion under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. In addition to the 12-percent FMAP increase called for by the National Governors Association and other advocates, dental industry leaders will ask Congress to incentivize states to preserve dental coverage by providing a target FMAP increase for dental in the next COVID-19 relief package.

A FMAP increase will provide relief to states that are considering budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without increased federal support, Medicaid adult dental benefits in many states are at risk for cuts or elimination.

FFM Special Enrollment Period and COBRA Subsidization

NADP members will also call on Congress to ensure any forthcoming COVID-19 legislation includes federal subsidies so individuals who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic can keep their employer-sponsored dental coverage. In addition to these COBRA subsidies, plan leaders will also ask Congress to direct the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to implement a limited Special Enrollment Period (SEP) in the Federally Facilitated Marketplaces. The SEP would allow those who do not currently have insurance to enroll in medical and dental plans.

Access to Oral Health Care During Pandemic

Dental plan leaders will discuss their commitment to the continuity of care for dental customers and relief and recovery efforts they have implemented during the pandemic to support employers, consumers, providers, and communities.

Racial Disparities in Oral Health

NADP members will discuss the dental industry's ongoing efforts to increase access to dental care in underserved communities and address disparities in oral health for racial and ethnic minorities.

Advocacy in Action attendees will provide detailed documentation of the issues at the conclusion of their virtual meetings, and NADP will follow-up with policymakers throughout the year.

