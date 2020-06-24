Cinedigm Continues Expansion of Distribution Footprint, Launching Nine Streaming Networks on FreeCast's SelectTV Service

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today a partnership with North American OTT streaming company FreeCast to bring nine of Cinedigm's popular streaming networks to FreeCast's rapidly growing streaming service SelectTV.



Operated by next-generation television provider FreeCast, SelectTV makes it easier than ever to watch TV Shows, Movies, Events, and more online by organizing all of the web's entertainment into the world's most comprehensive SmartGuide. Whether you're looking for the latest episode of your favorite TV Show, a fun movie for the whole family, or a live stream of tonight's big game, it's all just a click away with SelectTV. The SelectTV SmartGuide searches, updates, organizes, and manages over 2 million video sources daily, so viewers can spend less time searching and more time watching. The company's service is available in browsers, iOS and Android apps, and supports casting to most major TVs via Chromecast and Airplay support.

Cinedigm Channels That Will Be provided to SelectTV Include:

Bambu – Experience the best of Asian Blockbuster cinema and television at home

The deal with FreeCast is the latest distribution expansion by Cinedigm Networks. The company plans on continued expansion this year of the company's more than 330 million addressable devices in North America and more than 365 million internationally. The company plans to continue rapid expansion with digital platforms, OEMs, telcos, and cable & broadband providers worldwide.

"As families across North America seek more value out of their entertainment dollar, cord-cutting has truly become a mainstream phenomenon," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "SelectTV provides an amazing value to consumers and their SelectTV service puts us in front of a fast-growing, highly engaged user base. This deal furthers our mission of putting Cinedigm's networks in every home in America, accessible on every connected device."

"We are excited to bring Cinedigm's diverse array of channels and content to our fast-growing user base on SelectTV," said Tracy West, EVP Digital Content & Channel Distribution for FreeCast. "The high quality of programming across a diverse selection of genres makes Cinedigm a perfect fit for our customers."

ABOUT FREECAST

FreeCast is a next-generation television provider that aggregates web-based content to replicate and expand upon traditional cable and satellite TV. The company's SmartGuide technology powers its flagship SelectTV service, as well as other privately branded products, which together reach millions of customers. More information about the company, product, and technology can be found at FreeCast.com, SelectTV.com, and SmartGuide.tv respectively.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Press Contact for CIDM:

Jill Newhouse Calcaterra

jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

310-466-5135

Press Contact for FreeCast:

Tyler Shears

pr@freecast.com

407-374-1607