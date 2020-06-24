US Payments Forum Virtual Member Meeting to Cover Changes in the Payments Market Related to COVID-19

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum will be hosting its All-Member Meeting this July, assembling stakeholders from across the payments industry to discuss recent changes in the market and ongoing implementations during the pandemic. Due to current restrictions around COVID-19, the Forum announced the July All-Member Meeting will be held as a virtual multi-day event.



The virtual U.S. Payments Forum Summer Member Meeting will take place over two weeks in July, starting on Monday, July 13. The first week, July 13-16, will feature keynote speakers, roundtables and education sessions, and the second week, July 21-23, will have Working Committee sessions and additional education sessions. Registration, the full agenda and additional information is available at http://www.cvent.com/events/u-s-payments-forum-virtual-meeting-july-20/event-summary-a41a6d20beef4102af0121410c90d88b.aspx.

Many sessions will be presented in a live, interactive format, while others will be pre-recorded with the presenters available for questions or further discussion. These sessions are designed to accommodate home-setup, scheduled both early in the day or late afternoon to allow for easy attendance.

Throughout the meeting, Forum members will gain insights on timely topics concerning current payments implementation issues and, in particular, those issues involving the impact of COVID-19 on payments. Speakers will hold a variety of sessions for members to watch and participate in from the comfort of their own home or office. The agenda provides high-level education, implementation guidance and other information regarding current and emerging payments technologies.

Highlights from the agenda include:

Keynote on the impact of COVID-19 on payments

Panels on the touchless consumer experience, physical POS changes, EMV conversion in the petroleum industry, EMV 3-D Secure implementation

Education sessions: debit routing and tokenization, AFD and fallback best practices, fraud evolution in the COVID era

A session on racial equality and diversity through payments

Merchant, issuer, acquirer and payment network stakeholder reports

Issuer and merchant discussion forums or SIGs

Working Committee sessions: ATM, CNP Fraud, Communications and Education, Debit Routing, Mobile and Contactless Payments, Petroleum, Testing and Certification and Transit Contactless Open Payments

During the first week, two sessions each day will be open to non-member organizations. This includes stakeholders in the payments industry or issuers, merchants, acquirers, processors and other suppliers that serve the payments industry. Above panels and education sessions presented in webinar format are open to non-members. Pricing for non-member registration is available on the event website .

Due to the virtual nature of the event, an increased number of complimentary registrations will be available for each member organization to encourage additional staff to become involved. Visit the registration page for details on the number of member passes each organization obtains based on level of membership and the pricing for additional participants. To become a member of the U.S. Payments Forum and learn about the benefits of membership, find more information here .

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

