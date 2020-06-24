ProMIS Neurosciences announces adjournment and change of location of annual meeting of shareholders

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX:PMN) (OTCQB:ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation have considered current COVID-19 public health restrictions and determined it to be in the best interests of the Corporation and its shareholders to adjourn the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on July 29, 2020 and to change the location of the AGM to Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.



Shareholders are reminded to submit their votes by proxy before the extended proxy deadline of 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, July 27th, 2020. Shareholders may choose to attend the meeting by teleconference, but will not be able to vote via teleconference. All other matters of the AGM remain the same as published in the AGM proxy materials mailed to the shareholders and posted on the Corporation's website at https://promisneurosciences.com/ and at www.sedar.com .

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company whose unique core technology is the ability to rationally predict the site and shape (conformation) of novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of proteins. Using this unique, precision approach, ProMIS is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. In the infectious disease setting, these disease-specific epitopes represent peptide antigens that can be used as an essential component to create accurate and sensitive serological assays to detect the presence of antibodies that arise in response to a specific infection, such as COVID-19. These peptide antigens can also be used to create potential therapeutic antibodies to treat active infection, as well as serve as the basis for development of vaccines. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.



Visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .



To learn more about the search for therapies for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases, listen to the podcast, Saving Minds, at iTunes or Spotify .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shanti Skiffington

shanti.skiffington@gmail.com

Tel. 617 921-0808

For Investor Relations please contact:

Alpine Equity Advisors

Nicholas Rigopulos, President

nick@alpineequityadv.com

Tel. 617 901-0785

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.