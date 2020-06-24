BriaCell Files Provisional Patent Application for Novel Treatment and Diagnosis of Coronavirus Disease

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) outlining compositions and methods of developing novel multi-valent decoy receptors for diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection.



The patent application, entitled "MULTI-VALENT DECOY RECEPTORS FOR DIAGNOSIS AND/OR TREATMENT OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTION", describes a platform to generate multi-valent molecular constructs (decoy receptors) that have the potential to prevent coronaviruses including the SARS-CoV-2 virus (the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)) from entering (infecting) healthy host cells. Multi-valent constructs described in the patent application are believed to have both therapeutic and diagnostic potential, the latter in the context of determining whether a patient has developed coronavirus-specific antibodies. The Company cautions that these novel therapeutics are still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims as to their success in treatment or commercial viability. The patent application seeks protection for, among others, the design of new therapeutics and diagnostics and methods for their use.

BriaCell has recently filed three other provisional patent applications related to treatments for Coronavirus including: (1) genetically engineered whole-cell immunotherapy (2) antibody-based treatment; and (3) antigen-based induction of immune response:

Patent Application 1 (April 14, 2020 press release): Genetically Engineered Whole-Cell Immunotherapy

"INDUCING IMMUNE RESPONSES BY TRANSFORMING CANCER CELLS INTO ANTIGEN-PRESENTING CELLS";

Antigen-presenting cells are the cells that typically start immune responses. BriaCell's whole-cell immunotherapies are designed to stimulate the immune system to recognize and destroy the patient's tumors by acting as antigen-presenting cells that turn on cancer cell-recognizing immune cells from the patient.

Patent Application 2 (April 21, 2020 press release): Antibody-Based Approach

"COMPUTER-GUIDED DESIGN OF ANTIBODIES INCLUDING NEUTRALIZING SARS-CoV-2 BINDING AGENTS";

Antibodies designed and selected to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 using computer simulation – envisioned to prevent and treat the life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19;

BriaCell hypothesizes that antibodies may quickly and specifically recognize the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bind to it, and neutralize it.

Patent Application 3 (May 20, 2020 press release): Antigen-Based Approach

"MULTI-VALENT IMMUNOSTIMULATORS FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES, AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES, ALLERGIC DISEASES AND CANCER";

Platform to generate multi-valent reagents carrying an antigen (such as an antigen from SARS-CoV-2) and delivering it to immune cells to induce (or dampen) immune responses;

Anticipated effect is a targeted therapy envisioned to selectively destroy infectious agents or cancer cells with minimal negative effect on normal cells.

The Company cautions that COVID-19 therapeutic development is still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to treat, prevent or eliminate the COVID-19 virus at this time. The Company notes that it will be relying on third parties for part of this research.

The Company's scientific experts have read and approved the scientific disclosures contained in the press release.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation (also known as "forward-looking statements") which are subject to known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com .

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, BriaCell's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such forward-looking statements reflect BriaCell's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what BriaCell believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

