Northland Power Announces Addition to Executive Team

TORONTO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX:NPI) announces the appointment of Wendy Franks as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Investment Management, effective June 29, 2020. Ms. Franks will be based out of our Toronto office and will be responsible for leading the company's strategy and investment management functions, including the development of key strategic programs intended to generate new areas of growth for the company. In addition, she will also be responsible for the management of Northland's asset portfolio with a focus on enhancing economic contributions and returns from our existing asset portfolio to create value for shareholders.



Ms. Franks brings to Northland more than 15 years of leadership in business strategy, investment management, and making strategic investments in transformative growth opportunities (both organic and M&A focused) across multiple technologies and jurisdictions within the renewable energy and infrastructure asset sectors. Most recently, she was Senior Principal, Relationship Investments in the Active Equities department of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), where she led the group's industry coverage of the Financials and Utilities, Renewables & Clean Technology sectors in North America. Prior to joining CPPIB, she was an Associate Principal at McKinsey & Co., where she served as a senior member of the risk practice and the corporate and investment banking practice.

"I am very excited to welcome Wendy to the Northland team," noted Mike Crawley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Northland. "Wendy brings an extensive track record of developing investment theses and executing on strategic investment opportunities in renewable infrastructure. Her experience in sourcing and investing in renewable assets will be key to our strategy as Northland looks to capitalize on the next wave of global decarbonization that is unfolding."

Ms. Franks holds a PhD in Bioelectronics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich and holds Master's Degree in Applied Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Ontario.

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable infrastructure assets that deliver predictable cash flows. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Northland was founded in 1987 and has been publicly traded since 1997 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:NPI).

Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2,681 MW (net 2,266 MW) of operating generating capacity and 130 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the La Lucha solar project in Mexico. Northland also owns a 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan and operates a regulated utility business in Colombia.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, respectively.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com

For media inquiries, please contact

Susan Sperling, Director of Communications

+1 (647) 288-1105

Communications@northlandpower.com

