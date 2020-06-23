Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genetic Technologies CEO to Participate in Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on June 24, 2020

Globe Newswire  
June 23, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular diagnostics company Genetic Technologies Limited ((ASX: GTG, NASDAQ:GENE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its interim-CEO Dr. George Muchnicki will share insight into the Company's recent developments during an investor webinar, hosted by RedChip Companies, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live Q&A session with Dr. Muchnicki will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/webinar_register/63

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited ((ASX: GTG, NASDAQ:GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class.

Genetic Technologies has capacity for COVID-19 testing and is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com.

Contact: 
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies
Office: 1 800 RED CHIP (733 2447)
Cell: US 407 491 4498
dave@redchip.com 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com