Nashville, TN, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laffer Tengler Investments ("Laffer Tengler") is pleased to announce that Fern Hailey has joined the firm as Regional Director operating out of Miami, Florida. Hailey will oversee sales and business development activity for the Southeast region of the United States.

"Fern's energy, experience and strong relationships in the wealth management community make her a welcome addition to our team," said Jon Curley , Chief Executive Officer of Laffer Tengler. "Fern brings tremendous experience in financial services, and as a former colleague of Nancy Tengler, our Chief Investment Officer, she brings a depth of knowledge about our investment philosophy."

"Fern is a true professional and understands our approach to investing. She also is committed, as I have been, to working with women to increase their investment expertise," said Nancy Tengler , Chief Investment Officer.

Prior to joining Laffer Tengler, Hailey held a Senior Vice President Position at Regions Financial Corporation in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She previously worked at Arizona Bank and Trust as a Vice President and Amtrust Bank as a Regional Business Banking Sales Manager.

Hailey earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Miami.

About Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc. , headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading asset management firm providing investment solutions and solutions tailored to high net worth clients. Advisory services are offered through Laffer Tengler Investments, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Laffer Tengler Investments is a ButcherJoseph company.





###

CONTACT FOR LAFFER TENGLER INVESTMENTS Linda Thurman Director of Marketing PH: 314-342-9786 Email: linda.thurman@butcherjoseph.com www.laffertengler.com