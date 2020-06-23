Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fernanda "Fern" Hailey Joins Laffer Tengler Investments as Regional Director

Globe Newswire  
June 23, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

Nashville, TN, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laffer Tengler Investments ("Laffer Tengler") is pleased to announce that Fern Hailey has joined the firm as Regional Director operating out of Miami, Florida. Hailey will oversee sales and business development activity for the Southeast region of the United States. 

"Fern's energy, experience and strong relationships in the wealth management community make her a welcome addition to our team," said Jon Curley, Chief Executive Officer of Laffer Tengler. "Fern brings tremendous experience in financial services, and as a former colleague of Nancy Tengler, our Chief Investment Officer, she brings a depth of knowledge about our investment philosophy." 

"Fern is a true professional and understands our approach to investing. She also is committed, as I have been, to working with women to increase their investment expertise," said Nancy Tengler, Chief Investment Officer.

Prior to joining Laffer Tengler, Hailey held a Senior Vice President Position at Regions Financial Corporation in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She previously worked at Arizona Bank and Trust as a Vice President and Amtrust Bank as a Regional Business Banking Sales Manager. 

Hailey earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Miami. 

About Laffer Tengler Investments
Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading asset management firm providing investment solutions and solutions tailored to high net worth clients. Advisory services are offered through Laffer Tengler Investments, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Laffer Tengler Investments is a ButcherJoseph company.


###

CONTACT FOR LAFFER TENGLER INVESTMENTS
Linda Thurman
Director of Marketing
PH: 314-342-9786
Email: linda.thurman@butcherjoseph.com
www.laffertengler.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com