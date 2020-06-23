Virtual Reality in Gaming Market to Reach USD 45.20 Billion by 2027; Higher Adoption of Cloud Models to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual reality in gaming market is set to gain traction from the rising adoption of cloud models. It would refine the gaming experience for the users and enable them to customize their library and store more games. It would also provide them with instant access to their profiles. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, "Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further states that the virtual reality in gaming market size was USD 5.12 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 45.20 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period.





Highlights of This Report:

In-depth analysis of the market dynamics, drivers, and obstructions.

Elaborate information about the challenges and opportunities in the market.

Competitive scenario of the market consisting of new product launches, investments, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

Profiles of all the companies present in the market and their strategies.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Virtual Reality Accessories to Boost Growth

The increasing demand for state-of-the-art gaming consoles featuring several advanced technologies, such as cloud streaming, 3D graphics, 4K and 8K resolutions, Internet of Things (IoT), and AR/VR is one of the major drivers of the virtual reality in gaming market growth. In addition to that, the higher demand for numerous virtual reality accessories, namely, 3D headphones, backpacks, bodysuits, treadmills, masks, gloves, head-mounted displays, and motion sensing devices would contribute to the growth of the market. However, the lack of proficient testers, developers, and designers may hamper the market growth.

Segment-

Hardware Segment to Dominate Owing to Their Increasing Sale

In terms of component, the market is fragmented into content, software, and hardware. Amongst these, the hardware segment held 48.7% virtual reality in gaming market share in 2019. This segment is set to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years owing to the increasing sale of hardware for VR technology in gaming. It includes headphones, controllers, bodysuits, consoles, keyboards, gloves, and head-mounted devices.





Regional Analysis-

Presence of Renowned Companies to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

North America generated USD 2.28 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. The region is likely to remain in the forefront in the coming years because of the ongoing advancements of core technologies, such as unique graphics, 3D audio, 5G, virtual reality, and augmented reality (AR). Apart from that, the presence of multiple prominent companies in the region would contribute to the market growth in this region. These companies are mainly investing hefty amounts of money to develop new VR software and hardware for gaming. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase a significant CAGR in the near future stoked by the major contributions of the developing nations, such as Indonesia, China, South Korea, and India. The presence of Nintendo and Sony in these nations would augment growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Gain Competitive Edge

The present scenario of the market is highly competitive. Many renowned enterprises are mainly adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to cater to the rising needs of the consumers. They are also striving constantly to equip virtual reality in gaming by infusing more advanced technologies. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

January 2019: NextVR, Inc., a reputed virtual reality platform entered into a strategic collaboration with Central Station Records, the longest running dance label based in Australia. The main aim of this partnership is to provide the users with an exceptional music experience. They can pop in music festivals, parties, and clubs occurring at any part of the world with ease.



Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the companies working to equip virtual reality in gaming. They are as follows:

Microsoft Corporation (US)



Facebook Technologies, LLC. (US)

Nvidia Corporation (US)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Unity Technologies (US)

Oculus VR (US)

Samsung Group (South Korea)



Magic Leap, Inc. (US)

Google LLC (US)

NextVR, Inc. (US)

Firsthand Technology Inc. (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)







