Accumen Launches Podcast Channel to Provide Thought Leadership on Current, Critical Topics in Healthcare

Phoenix, AZ, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix, Az – JUNE 22, 2020 — Accumen Inc. is helping healthcare get better, faster. Today the company launched the Healthcare Performance Insider (HPI) Podcast Channel (https://accumen.com/podcasts/) to provide another platform on which experts in the clinical laboratory, imaging department and interoperability arena can share insights on the latest clinical breakthroughs, operational trends, and technology challenges in healthcare.

Current episodes feature industry leaders like diagnostic expert Mara G. Aspinall, CEO of Health Catalysts, discussing the new spotlight on diagnostics in the midst of COVID-19; Dr. John Mattison, CMIO Emeritus for Kaiser Permanente, highlighting the critical need for data in driving healthcare innovation, specifically in the midst of a pandemic; author and former CEO of LabCorp Diagnostics, Gary Huff, sharing his unique insights on the value of hospitals investing in their labs; and former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, providing early insights into the current healthcare crisis.

"Our daily work is designed to accelerate performance and drive positive change in healthcare. Education is a critical part of that work so we are thrilled to launch our podcast channel, which will regularly cover topics that provide meaningful insights to hospitals, health systems, commercial labs and health plans nationally," said Kimberly MacDowell, chief marketing officer at Accumen.

Fans of the podcast can contact Christi McClanahan, HPI Podcast Host, at info@accumen.com to provide feedback and ideas for future podcasts.

To listen to available podcasts, you can visit any of the most popular podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts / iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

Accumen also continues to provide laboratory, supply chain, and blood management rapid response tools, personal protective equipment, and other strategic pandemic resources through its COVID-19 Resource Center at https://accumen.com/covid-19/#accumenresponsetools.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen's offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider's laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers' sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

Accumen Contact

Kimberly MacDowell, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 858.621.3167 | Email: kmacdowell@accumen.com

2111 E Highland Ave, Ste 145 | Phoenix, AZ 85016

Media Contact

Lisa Osborne, CEO

Rana Healthcare Solutions

Phone: 206.992.5245 | Email: lisa@ranahealth.com

