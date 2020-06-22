Acepodia Presents Preclinical Data on its Lead NK Cell Therapy Candidate ACE1702 at 2020 AACR Virtual Meeting II

Preclinical data demonstrate anti-tumor activity with ACE1702 in vitro and in vivo

SAN FRANCISCO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia, a biotechnology company developing cancer immunotherapies based on its novel ACC (Antibody Cell Conjugation) technology platform, today announced that it presented preclinical data on ACE1702, a natural killer cell (NK cell) therapy being developed as a treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors. The data was presented in a digital poster session at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II. ACE1702 is Acepodia's lead off-the-shelf cell therapy candidate and recently received investigational new drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be evaluated in Phase 1 clinical trials. Details on the on-demand digital presentation can be found below:

Presentation details

Title: ACE1702: A potent and off-the-shelf oNK cell therapy product

Abstract: 2169 / 1

Session: PO.IM02.02 - Adoptive Cell Therapy 2

Date: June 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. EDT

"Solid tumors pose a significant challenge for current cell therapies and represent over 80% of new cancer diagnoses. Our novel approach to cell therapy development could potentially offer a scalable and cost-effective alternative with an increased potency that is necessary to effectively treat solid tumors," said Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Acepodia. "ACE1702 is our first clinical candidate developed using our antibody-cell-conjugation technology that combines the target specificity of antibodies with the anti-tumor power of our off-the-shelf natural killer cell line. We were pleased to demonstrate ACE1702's potential to treat HER2-expressing solid tumors in this presentation of preclinical data, and we look forward to enrolling the first patient in our Phase 1 clinical trial soon."

Presentation highlights:

The poster presentation will highlight preclinical data on Acepodia's lead clinical candidate ACE1702, a novel NK cell therapy developed using Acepodia's proprietary antibody-cell-conjugation (ACC) technology in tandem with its potent off-the-shelf NK cell line (oNK) for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. Key findings from the presentation include:

The ACC platform effectively conjugates trastuzumab, an anti-HER2 antibody, to the surface of Acepodia's proprietary oNK cells and confers HER2 specificity.

ACE1702 demonstrates cytotoxicity against multiple cancerous cell lines expressing HER2 at varying levels.

ACE1702 demonstrates elevated levels of intracellular IFNγ compared to control oNK cells in the presence of human ovarian cancer cells (SK-OV-3 cells), indicative of enhanced engagement and cytotoxicity by activated oNK cells upon contact with tumor cells.

ACE1702 suppresses tumor growth in an SK-OV-3 xenograft mouse model.

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a privately held U.S.-Taiwan biotechnology company reshaping the field of cell therapies through a flexible and integrated approach to biologic design with a primary focus on oncology. The Company's platform is rooted in its proprietary off-the-shelf natural killer cell line (oNK) that has been selected for its potent anti-tumor activity. Acepodia's drug development platform is designed to augment oNK cells' tumor affinity through both chimeric antigen receptor technology as well as its unique ACC (Antibody Cell-Conjugation) technology that links tumor-targeting antibodies to the surface of oNK cells.