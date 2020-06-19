Market Overview

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces June 2020 Quarterly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
June 19, 2020
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES 

TORONTO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:MDS) – LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.05807 per Class A unit and US$0.05245 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before July 14, 2020 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2020. 

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc. 
Tel: (416) 362-4141 
Email: decter@ldic.ca 
Website: www.ldic.ca

