The GEO Group Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises The GEO Group, Inc. ("GEO Group" or the "Company") (NYSE:GEO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



The investigation focuses on whether The GEO Group misled investors concerning its regulatory and litigation risk in connection with the company's alleged lack of COVID-19 prevention measures.

The investigation focuses on whether The GEO Group misled investors concerning its regulatory and litigation risk in connection with the company's alleged lack of COVID-19 prevention measures.

On June 17, 2020, The Intercept published an article entitled "GEO Group's Blundering Response to the Pandemic Helped Spread Coronavirus in Halfway Houses." The article reported details of a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the Grossman Center, a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas operated by GEO Group-which "was for weeks the hardest hit federal halfway house in the country" in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Citing interviews with residents of the Grossman Center, The Intercept characterized GEO Group's response as "blundering" and reported, "that the virus spread not in spite of the facility's efforts to contain it, but because of it." According to the article, the Grossman Center continued to keep its residents in overcrowded conditions without enforcing personal protective measures even as COVID-19 diagnoses at the facility increased.

On this news, GEO Group's stock price fell $1.03 per share, or 7.8%, to close at $12.17 per share on June 17, 2020.

