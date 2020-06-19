Hobo Cannabis Company Opens Second Alberta Location in Edmonton

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Canada's top-performing cannabis retailers, Hobo Cannabis Company ("Hobo"), today announces the opening and launch of its second retail store in the province of Alberta. Located in Garneau, Edmonton's (10806 Whyte Avenue Northwest) Strathcona neighbourhood, this 1,300 square-foot retail store will echo the contemporary aesthetic of its BC and Ontario counterparts, and follows the company's inaugural entry into the Alberta market with the opening of its Lethbridge location earlier this year.



With an additional location slated to open this month in the Mission neighbourhood of Calgary, Hobo Cannabis Company continues to make headway in filling and addressing a market gap in one of the country's top-performing legal cannabis markets – Alberta.

"In the year since federal legalization, we've seen Alberta not only grow into, but firmly establish itself as a leader in cannabis retail and production. To have the opportunity to support that growth and the community that's risen up around it, is something we feel incredibly excited about," said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. "There's something very kismet about our Edmonton location; as big fans of the arts and music, opening a location in the festival capital of Canada really hits home for us. We look forward to introducing the city to our own art and music experience, Wanderlust , when we're able to do so safely and bring to market a cannabis buying experience that's been missing since legalization."

Working in harmony with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), Hobo is targeting upwards of five Alberta locations this year, with the latter half of locations slated for Q3 2020. This news follows Hobo's Toronto market entry, and marks the company's eleventh location nationally.

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of eleven privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Ontario, and Alberta. As a testament to Hobo's commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo will employ a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and feature a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company offers consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .