OMA Calls Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Globe Newswire  
June 19, 2020 8:30am   Comments
MONTERREY, Mexico, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ:OMAB, BMV:OMA), today published a call for its Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on July 7, 2020.

Additional information with regards to several agenda items is being provided to shareholders at: http://ir.oma.aero/shareholders-meetings

About OMA
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards.  OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero 

Investor Relations:
Emmanuel Camacho
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero 

